Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $143.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

