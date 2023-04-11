Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $677,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

PG opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

