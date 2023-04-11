Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $132.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

