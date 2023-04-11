Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOG opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $132.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
