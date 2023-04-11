Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after purchasing an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,349,000 after buying an additional 538,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 507.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 503,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 421,062 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 313,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,071 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

