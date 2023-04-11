Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after purchasing an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Targa Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRGP. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

