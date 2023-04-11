TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.91

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.91 and traded as low as C$54.78. TC Energy shares last traded at C$55.08, with a volume of 12,993,341 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.91. The stock has a market cap of C$56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.25%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys bought 1,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, with a total value of C$56,851.00. In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.85 per share, with a total value of C$56,851.00. Insiders have bought a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $149,679 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

