TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 144.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,944,000 after buying an additional 288,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,451,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

