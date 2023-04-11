Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.14

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.14 and traded as high as $49.33. Tencent shares last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 1,744,506 shares changing hands.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tencent from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $468.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

