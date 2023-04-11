Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,802,000 after buying an additional 154,302 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $110.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

