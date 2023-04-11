The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brink’s Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

BCO opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

