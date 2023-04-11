The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,685 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of The European Equity Fund worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEA. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 264,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EEA opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

