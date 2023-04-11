The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

