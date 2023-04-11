The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity

Kroger Price Performance

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,505 shares of company stock worth $7,332,497. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

