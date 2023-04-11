The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average is $141.78. The stock has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

