The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Cut by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.21.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 126.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.38 and a 200-day moving average of $132.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

