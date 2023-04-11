The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

