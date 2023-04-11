The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WMB opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 126,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

