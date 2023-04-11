Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $87.19

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$87.19 and traded as low as C$79.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$80.00, with a volume of 10,850,713 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$113.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.76.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.