Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $931.63

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 931.63 ($11.54) and traded as low as GBX 885 ($10.96). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.02), with a volume of 202,703 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.72) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of £268.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11,125.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 918 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 931.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

In related news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 953 ($11.80), for a total value of £85,007.60 ($105,272.57). Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.

