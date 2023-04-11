Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.31

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.31 and traded as low as C$13.88. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$14.13, with a volume of 192,072 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares lowered Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Transcontinental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

