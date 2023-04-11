Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Richard W. Mott Sells 4,043 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,043 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $105,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TMCI opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 54.51% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter worth about $8,334,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 353,008 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMCI. Stephens began coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

