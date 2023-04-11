Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.68. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $294.18.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $275.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

