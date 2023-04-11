Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $529.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

