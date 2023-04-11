UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 118 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

