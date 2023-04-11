United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,569 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Fire Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Fire Group stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $710.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.18.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $260.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.34%.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

