United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

United States Steel Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of X opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 66.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in United States Steel by 133.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in United States Steel by 82.9% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in United States Steel by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

