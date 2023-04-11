Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.85.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Up 1.8 %

VALE opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Analysts predict that Vale will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Articles

