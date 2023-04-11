VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Lessened by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

