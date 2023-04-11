Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

