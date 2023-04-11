Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 10.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 26,379.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Ventas Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $62.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.