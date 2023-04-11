VeraBank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.05. The firm has a market cap of $427.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
