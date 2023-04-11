Verum Partners LLC Takes $532,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $427.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

