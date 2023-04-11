Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $226.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.