Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.9 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

