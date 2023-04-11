Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Antero Resources (AR)

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00.

3/27/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $31.00.

3/20/2023 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/16/2023 – Antero Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $38.00.

2/16/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/13/2023 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

