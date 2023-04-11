WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1,364.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,499 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,036. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $180.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

