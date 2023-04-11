WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,447.83

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,447.83 ($17.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,488 ($18.43). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,485 ($18.39), with a volume of 405,960 shares.

WH Smith Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,125.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,560.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,447.83.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

