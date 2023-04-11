Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,768.08

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,768.08 ($34.28) and traded as high as GBX 3,004 ($37.20). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 2,988 ($37.00), with a volume of 261,632 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.34) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($52.01) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($43.47) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,690 ($45.70).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,008.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,768.08. The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,940.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Fumbi Chima bought 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($38.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,743.56 ($36,834.13). In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($38.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,693.50). Also, insider Fumbi Chima acquired 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,108 ($38.49) per share, with a total value of £29,743.56 ($36,834.13). Insiders acquired 3,490 shares of company stock worth $10,787,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

