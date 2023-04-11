Wilhelmina Fader Acquires 8,333 Shares of Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) Director Wilhelmina Fader purchased 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nogin Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Nogin stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Nogin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $230.20.

Get Nogin alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nogin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nogin during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nogin Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nogin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nogin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nogin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.