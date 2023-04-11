Wilhelmina Fader Acquires 8,333 Shares of Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) Director Wilhelmina Fader purchased 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Nogin stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. Nogin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $230.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nogin during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nogin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.
