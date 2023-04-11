Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $307.02

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.02 ($3.80) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.72). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.72), with a volume of 34,763 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.71) price target on shares of Wilmington in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Wilmington Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 319.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47.

Wilmington Cuts Dividend

Wilmington Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

