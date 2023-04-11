Wilmington (LON:WIL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $307.02

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.02 ($3.80) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.72). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.72), with a volume of 34,763 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.71) price target on shares of Wilmington in a report on Monday, February 20th.
Wilmington Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 319.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.47.
Wilmington Cuts Dividend
Wilmington Company Profile
Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.
