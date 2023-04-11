Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Comerica Bank raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Shares of WH opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.