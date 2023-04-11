XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,082.07

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,082.07 ($25.78) and traded as low as GBX 1,890 ($23.41). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,904 ($23.58), with a volume of 43,042 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on XPP. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.44) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($30.09) price target on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.44) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,273.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,082.07. The company has a market cap of £391.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,885.15, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
