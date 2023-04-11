Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,104 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

