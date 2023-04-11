Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,255 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 611.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $293,237.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,338,086. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PCOR opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $68.56.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

