Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,567 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 183,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 3.5 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

