Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,827 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 214.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.40.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

