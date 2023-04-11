Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,378 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

