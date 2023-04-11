Xponance Inc. Acquires 658 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $230,973,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 46.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after purchasing an additional 487,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

