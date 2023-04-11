Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,140 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after buying an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after buying an additional 44,623 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,530,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,066,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,241,630. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 2.5 %

ALGM stock opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.