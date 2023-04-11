Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,366,000 after buying an additional 953,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,688,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after buying an additional 123,218 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,033,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,249,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NCR by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 386,370 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,710 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NCR Trading Up 1.1 %

NCR stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.